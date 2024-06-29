Israel’s campaign against Amal Clooney, husband

An Israeli organisation began a campaign in the US against prominent human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin Clooney, accusing her of playing: “A decisive role in the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s decision to issue an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported on its English website that an Israeli organisation representing the Israeli victims of 7 October called for her to be investigated and tried and also launched a campaign against her husband, actor George Clooney.

The newspaper noted: “As part of her duties, Clooney participated in the advisory forum for the ICC and supported the issuance of arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif.”

According to the newspaper: “Israeli civil rights Shurat HaDin, representing hundreds of victims of the 7 October terrorist attacks, has appealed to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, demanding an investigation into Clooney for violating the federal American Service-Members’ Protection Act, known informally as The Hague Invasion Act.”

“The organisation claims that Clooney’s participation in the ICC’s investigative actions against Netanyahu for war crimes, while she was on US soil, constitutes a felony under US law,” it added.

Israeli NGO Shurat HaDin said that Clooney participated in an investigative forum convened to examine evidence against suspects of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel and Gaza.

“The forum was tasked with reviewing the legal analysis behind Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan’s request for warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant, as well as several Hamas leaders,” said the newspaper. It added that Shurat HaDin: “Stated that Clooney publicly discussed her involvement in the ICC’s investigative forum and boasted about her efforts to incriminate the two Israeli leaders.”

Shurat HaDin President Nitsana Darshan-Leitner explained: “The American law is extremely clear: no agent of the ICC can operate or assist in ICC investigative actions against Americans or their allies while residing in the US.”

Leitner added: “As President Biden stated, it is outrageous that this biased court in The Hague would attempt to prosecute Israeli officials as they battle the Hamas murderers, rapists and terror gangs in Gaza. If Amal Clooney participated in the ICC panel investigating Prime Minister Netanyahu while residing in the US then she is the one that needs to be prosecuted. She seems to be passionate about international law but pretty contemptuous of American regulations. George Clooney’s efforts to intervene and interfere with White House policy on behalf of his wife while raising funds for Biden’s campaign is troubling and suspicious.”

