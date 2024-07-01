Egypt denies plans to relocate Rafah Crossing

A high-ranking Egyptian official yesterday denied reports claiming Cairo had agreed to relocate the Rafah crossing or build a new one near the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing.

Cairo News quoted the source as saying that there were no Egyptian discussions regarding Israel’s supervision of the Rafah port, stressing Egypt’s adherence to its demand for the Israeli army’s complete withdrawal from the Palestinian side of the Rafah Crossing.

The crossing has been closed since Israel stormed and took control of the area in early May and raised Israeli flags over it. This has exacerbated the already dire humanitarian needs of Palestinians in Gaza with a “man-made famine” spreading across the Strip, especially in northern areas, as Israel has denied the entry of essential food and medicine.

