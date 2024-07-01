Houthis reveal deadly unmanned boat in support of Gaza

Yemen’s Houthis yesterday unveiled an Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) saying it is characterised by its high destructive capacity and advanced technology, according to the Saba news agency.

The group published footage of the USV drone boat, on Sunday, Toofan Al-Mudammer (flood of destruction), after unveiling the Palestine ballistic missile, the Toofan 1 drone boat, and the Hatem 2 hypersonic ballistic missile earlier in June.

The Saba agency added that the Toofan destroyer boat is a locally-made unmanned attack boat, capable of carrying a 1,000-1,500 kilogramme warhead, and is equipped with advanced technology, allowing it to be controlled manually and remotely, while its speed reaches 45 nautical miles per hour and operates in all marine conditions.

The group’s military media has recently published scenes showing the boat hitting a ship named Transworld Navigator in the Red Sea. The attack came after the ship violated the ban imposed by the group on travel by vessels linked to Israel, in a move which is in support of Palestinians who have come under attack by Israel in Gaza.

