Germany condemns Israeli MK’s calling to ‘shoot Palestinian prisoners in the head’

July 2, 2024 at 9:34 am

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (C) in Jerusalem, Israel. on October 30, 2023 [Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images]

Germany yesterday condemned the call by Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for his government to execute Palestinian prisoners by shooting them in the head.

“It is a disgusting comment which we condemn,” Deputy Foreign Ministry spokesman Christian Wagner told reporters in Berlin, according to Anadolu AgencyBen-Gvir calls for executing Palestinian prisoners 

Wagner refused to specify whether these statements should have political consequences.

The criticism comes a day after Ben-Gvir released a video and said: “It is unfortunate that I have had to deal in recent days with whether Palestinian prisoners should receive fruit baskets…They should be killed with a shot to the head.”

He added that until a law is passed to allow the execution of Palestinian prisoners, “we will give them minimal food to survive. I do not care about this.”

According to prisoner rights group, Addameer, Israel is holding 9,300 Palestinian prisoners in its jails, including 3,410 who are being held without charge or trial in administrative detention. Many of those charged are held on trumped up claims and are not allowed access to a lawyer. While, all Palestinians are tried in military court contrary to international law.

WATCH: Ben-Gvir calls for executing Palestinian prisoners 

