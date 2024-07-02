Israel looks to set up ‘humanitarian enclaves’ in Gaza

Israel is preparing to test an experimental model for governing post-war Gaza, a plan that has been met with widespread scepticism from various quarters, the Financial Times has reported. The scheme, dubbed “humanitarian enclaves” or “bubbles”, is designed to create Hamas-free areas in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the FT, the pilot programme is set to launch soon in the northern Gaza neighbourhoods of Atatra, Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia. The plan envisions the Israeli military funnelling aid from the nearby Western Erez crossing to pre-vetted local Palestinians, who would then distribute the aid and gradually assume responsibility for civilian governance in these areas. Israeli forces would initially ensure security in the “bubbles”.

However, the viability of this plan is being questioned by many, including those briefed on its details. One person familiar with the scheme went so far as to call it a “fantasy” project. The scepticism stems from several factors, including the violent opposition from Hamas, infighting within Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, and lukewarm support from Arab states.

This latest initiative comes as Israel appears to be running out of options in Gaza. Despite months of intense military operations and killing nearly 38,000 Palestinians, mainly women and children, the Israeli government has failed to achieve its stated objectives of eradicating Hamas and securing the release of all hostages held by the Palestinian movement. Hamas had previously offered to release all hostages in exchange for a permanent ceasefire, but Israel rejected this proposal, choosing instead to prolong its military campaign.

The “bubbles” plan is seen by some as an attempt to apply pressure on Hamas in the stalled talks over a ceasefire-for-hostage deal. However, previous attempts at similar initiatives have been effectively thwarted by the resistance movement. According to one former senior Israeli official familiar with post-war planning, “We already tried this in three different parts of central and north Gaza, including with local clans. They were all either beaten up or killed by Hamas.”

Any local groups or clans seen as working with Israel risk being perceived as collaborators with a regime committing what many consider to be war crimes and genocide.

A significant obstacle to the plan’s implementation is Netanyahu’s consistent rejection of any role for the Palestinian Authority in Gaza’s future governance. The Israeli premier has also flatly rebuffed any future pathway to Palestinian statehood, a stance that has alienated potential Arab partners in the region.

Despite these challenges, Netanyahu and his senior aides continue to insist that Arab governments will play a major role in any post-war arrangement. However, Arab officials have rejected playing such a role without the involvement of the PA and tangible progress towards a Palestinian state.

The “humanitarian bubbles” are reportedly part of a broader three-tier post-war plan championed by the Israeli security establishment and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. This larger scheme envisions an international coalition providing diplomatic and financial support, a technocratic government managing the new regime, and on-the-ground operations run by a mix of international representatives, local officials and private contractors.