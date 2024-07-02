PLO official discusses Palestinian reconciliation with Qatar 

Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), Hussein Al-Sheikh, yesterday discussed the file of Palestinian reconciliation with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman.

The discussion took place during their meeting in Doha, according to a post Al-Sheikh added to his account on X. he gave no details about how long he was in Qatar.

Today, Monday, I met in Doha with my brother, the Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman, where we discussed the latest developments, the internal reconciliation file, the recent Israeli measures taken by the occupation government,… https://t.co/sOCy3Dyd0P — حسين الشيخ Hussein AlSheikh (@HusseinSheikhpl) July 1, 2024

Al-Sheikh wrote: “Today, Monday, I met in Doha with my brother, the Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman, where we discussed the latest developments, the internal reconciliation file.”

He added that the discussion addressed “the recent Israeli measures taken by the occupation government, the bilateral relations, Arab and international action to stop the war, and the necessity of a political horizon for a comprehensive solution.”

There has been tension and friction between Palestinian factions since 2006 when Hamas won the last Palestinian elections. Fatah refused to give up power to the group and fighting erupted, leading to Hamas taking over governance of besieged Gaza and Fatah ruling over the occupied West Bank.

Numerous talks and the signing of the 2022 Palestinian reconciliation agreement have all failed to bring about any real change on the ground.

