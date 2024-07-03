Israel considering change in fighting methods amid rise in Palestinian use of explosives

The Central Command of the Israeli army and the West Bank Division have been considering alternative ways to storm Palestinian refugee camps and towns in the occupied West Bank due to the rising threat of explosive devices targeting occupation army vehicles and personnel in recent months.

The Israeli army is considering the use of heavier armoured vehicles in such attacks as well as broader bombardment from the air, intelligence reinforcements, which could affect Palestinian citizens of Israel when they enter or leave the West Bank.

The targeting of occupation soldiers during raids has led some to say this “confirm[s] the need that attacks on the camps must continue, and perhaps at a higher pace.”

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported on Tuesday that the threat of explosive devices in the West Bank is not new, and that Palestinian resistance members in refugee camps have begun to learn the Israeli occupation army’s tactics, the entry and exit axes and its method of operations, and are trying to respond to them in different ways.

The West Bank Division is also working to prevent the entry of weapons to the Palestinian resistance in the camps, and to arrest and assassinate resistance fighters.

Israel has intensified its attacks on Palestinians refugee camps, especially in the northern West Bank in the cities of Nablus, Jenin and Tulkarm since October 2023.

