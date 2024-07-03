Netanyahu, Gallant, Halevi leading Israel to abyss, says ex-general

Former Israeli Major General, Itzhak Brik has slammed the country’s top leaders describing their decisions as “utter madness” which must be immediately stopped.

“This has become like a drunk driver who is repeatedly crossing red lights, committing murders, and his licence must be completely revoked,” General Brik said in an article published in Maariv newspaper.

Brik explained that the decision to go to war with Hezbollah was made by three people who had completely lost wisdom and responsibility for what was happening around them after eight months of war in Gaza, and created a false illusion that Hamas’s solution was imminent, referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahy, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Army Chief Herzi Halevi.

“Netanyahu, Gallant, and Halevi made decisions that could have ignited the entire Middle East and destroyed Israel. These people should not be allowed to make fateful decisions if we want to survive, because they will not lead us to safety,” he said.

READ: Report: Israel army leaders support stopping Gaza war, keeping Hamas in power

He added that these leaders have made foolish decisions. “Gallant and Halevi recommended that Netanyahu attack Hezbollah at the same time as Hamas, and this decision almost dragged us into a regional war that could have destroyed the state, and I was the one who advised Netanyahu not to do that,” he claimed, adding that “the three decided to attack the Iranian consulate in Syria, which led to the launching of more than 300 ballistic missiles, drones, and cruise missiles at [Israel].”

“This foolish decision could have led to a regional war, and even to a global war,” he said.

He stressed that the army’s entry into Rafah “only brought Israel international isolation.”

“We were included on the United Nations blacklist, and Netanyahu and Gallant’s arrest warrants are on the way. Our entry into Rafah did not achieve any tangible achievement, and the three leaders are now planning to attack Hezbollah forcefully by land, air and sea. This attack will drag us into a comprehensive regional war in which Iran will participate, and will launch thousands of missiles and drones daily on the Israeli home front,” Brik warned.

READ: One person killed in stabbing attack in Israeli mall