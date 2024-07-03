Kuwait: 450 illegals rounded up in crackdown after amnesty ends

Kuwait has initiated a massive security clampdown on illegal foreign residents after a three-month amnesty deadline expired this week, Gulf News reports.

According to the report, some 450 violators of the country’s residency rules were arrested in campaigns mounted in the six governorates of Kuwait, Monday at dawn, shortly after the deadline ended.

The report says the crackdown will be followed by further large-scale security campaigns targeting illegal residents, who failed to make use of the amnesty offered by authorities.

The residency violators will be deported from Kuwait in four days in coordination with the respective embassies of their countries after travel documents are issued for those among them who carry no passports.

They will also be banned from re-entering Kuwait for life and entry to other GCC countries for five years.

