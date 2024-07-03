Turkiye nation supports NATO, survey shows

An international survey by the Pew Research Centre on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of NATO’s founding indicates Turks have a favourable view of the military alliance, Daily Sabah reports.

According to the report, the survey of people in 13 of the nations belonging to NATO found a median of about 6 in 10 held a favourable view of the alliance, the Pew Research Centre said Tuesday.

The figure for Turkiye represented a near-doubling of support for NATO since the question was asked in 2019. Pew earlier released results for the US, which show 58 per cent support for NATO. The survey was conducted from early January to mid-May.

Turkiye joined NATO in 1952, three years after the establishment of the alliance.

