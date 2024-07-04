Arab League strengthens boycott of companies that support Israel

The Arab League yesterday agreed to boycott companies affiliated with Israel and declared a ban on companies that violate the rules and provisions of the Arab boycott in investment in illegal Jewish-only settlements.

This came in the statement issued at the conclusion of the 96th conference of the Liaison Officers of Arab Regional Offices on Boycott of Israel, held in Cairo.

The Arab delegates also issued notices to other companies, demanding they withdraw their investments and cease cooperation with the colonial settlement regime, in accordance with established boycott rules.

The participants expressed their appreciation for the BDS movement’s efforts, recognising its widespread impact and achievements in confronting Israeli occupation, colonialism and apartheid, as well as supporting the Palestinian people’s struggle for self-determination and statehood.

The conference, which was headed by the Arab League Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and the Occupied Arab Territories, Ambassador Saeed Abu Ali, stressed “the importance of strengthening the work of the Arab boycott agencies and following up on their efforts and activities in implementing the provisions of the Arab boycott.”

It also stressed the importance of working to enhance cooperation and coordination between the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) towards developing the mechanisms of the Islamic boycott and integrating them with the Arab and international boycott.

The conference also urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to adhere to the annual update of its “blacklist” of global and Israeli companies operating in illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Arab territories (West Bank and Golan), in line with Council resolution 31/36 of 2016.

The conference condemned any legislation or decisions that criminalise and target the BDS movement, prevent divestment, and boycott actions against Israel, including the law on economic activity for public bodies issued by the British House of Commons, and similar decisions in Germany and some US states.

Additionally, the conference called on the FIFA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban Israel from participating in sporting events given its ongoing acts of destruction and genocide in the Gaza Strip.

