China: 'US is in Syria to plunder' ‘Once a wheat exporter, Syria now finds around 55 percent of its population facing food insecurity. The US is undeniably responsible for this,’ spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, said in a press conference yesterday. According to a Chinese news agency CCTV, American troops have been smuggling Syrian wheat crops out of the country, using more than 10 trucks every day.