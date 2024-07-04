Israeli captives attempted suicide after being treated like Israel treats Palestinians: Islamic Jihad

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement’s armed wing, Al-Quds Brigades, said yesterday some Israeli captives have attempted suicide after it started treating them the same way Israel treats Palestinian prisoners, Reuters reported.

“Some enemy prisoners have attempted suicide as a result of the extreme frustration they are feeling due to their government’s neglect of their cause,” Al-Quds Brigades spokesperson Abu Hamza said in a post on Telegram.

“We will keep treating Israeli hostages the same way Israel treats our prisoners,” he added, explaining that the decision came following the Nuseirat massacre, when Israel killed 275 Palestinian civilians to free four prisoners of war.

Abu Hamza explained that the decision to deprive the Israeli captives of their privileges came in light of Isreal’s continued policy of torture of Palestinian prisoners and other arbitrary and unjust measures committed against them.

