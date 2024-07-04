Outgoing Dutch PM hands over power then cycles off 

In an unusual scene, the Netherlands’ outgoing Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, left the government’s headquarters in The Hague on his bicycle.

After 14 years as Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte leaves the Binnenhof in The Hague for the last time. By bike of course! 🎥 @MiesBee pic.twitter.com/ddzEOI2f1K — De Filmende Fietser (@FilmendeFietser) July 2, 2024

Former intelligence chief, Dick Schoof, was sworn in as the new prime minister by King Willem-Alexander. He will lead a right-wing coalition government.

Schoof is not aligned with any party and was not on the ballot in the November election.

Rutte handed over power to the new government after serving in the position for 14 years. He is set to become the secretary-general of NATO, a political and military alliance of countries from Europe and North America whose members are committed to protecting each other from any threat.

READ: Netherlands summons Israel ambassador for explanation over spying on ICC