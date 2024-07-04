Middle East Monitor
Outgoing Dutch PM hands over power then cycles off 

July 4, 2024 at 8:38 am

Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte leaves the Binnenhof government building after he handed over his office to the new Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on 2 July 2024 [Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images]

In an unusual scene, the Netherlands’ outgoing Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, left the government’s headquarters in The Hague on his bicycle.

Former intelligence chief, Dick Schoof,  was sworn in as the new prime minister by King Willem-Alexander. He will lead a right-wing coalition government.

Schoof is not aligned with any party and was not on the ballot in the November election.

Rutte handed over power to the new government after serving in the position for 14 years. He is set to become the secretary-general of NATO, a political and military alliance of countries from Europe and North America whose members are committed to protecting each other from any threat.

