9,700 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel

Israel is detaining 9,700 Palestinians in its prisons and detention centres, including 80 female prisoners and 250 children, according to estimates by the Palestinian Prisoners Club.

The human rights NGO said in a statement: “The number of prisoners and detainees in the occupation prisons reached about 9,700 as of the beginning of July.”

It added that this number includes 3,380 administrative detainees – held without charge or trial, 250 children, about 80 female prisoners, including two pregnant women.

The Prisoners Club pointed out that “the number of detainees from Gaza classified as illegal combatants by the occupation prison administration is no less than 1,400.”

Some 9,600 Palestinians have been detained since 7 October 2023, it explained, including those who were arrested and then released. Some 325 women and 670 children are among them.

Eighty-eight journalists were also arrested during that period, 52 of whom remain in detention, including six female journalists, and 15 journalists from Gaza.

As for administrative detention orders, “since the beginning of the genocide war, they have reached to more than 7,500 orders, including new orders, renewal orders, and orders against children and women.”

“Eighteen prisoners whose identities were revealed and announced have been martyred in the occupation’s prisons after 7 October, while dozens of other Gaza detainees were martyred in prisons and camps, but the occupation did not disclose their identities and the circumstances of their martyrdom,” the statement said.

Israeli occupation forces and settlers have escalated their attacks in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, leading to the death of 572 Palestinians since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

WATCH: Israeli forces bulldoze Nur Shams refugee camp in occupied West Bank