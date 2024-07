Israeli forces bulldoze Nur Shams refugee camp in occupied West Bank Israeli occupation forces raided the Nur Shams Refugee Camp in Tulkarm, occupied West Bank, yesterday causing extensive destruction. Bulldozers damaged infrastructure and trapped residents inside their homes while destroying their houses while they were still inside. Since 7 October the Israeli raids in the occupied Palestinian territories have intensified, which has led to the death of 571 Palestinians, with approximately 5,350 others injured and 9,580 detained.