Liverpool doesn’t want to give Salah up, Saudi sports minister says

The cost of signing up Liverpool forward Mo Salah is “astronomical” and his club don’t want to let him go, Saudi Minister of Sport,Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal, has said.

In an interview with the Thamaniya channel on YouTube, Al-Faisal said: “We received a request from Al-Ittihad to negotiate the signing of Mohamed Salah.”

“Of course, the amount was astronomical compared to the contracts of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.”

He continued, “The offer was for a one-season loan only, and since his contract with Liverpool is still valid, we negotiated with the English club to see if they were willing to let Salah go, but our request was rejected.”

“The matter has been closed decisively because his club does not want to give him up.”

He explained that “Liverpool indicated that the cost would be very high for a one-season loan.”

Mohamed Salah’s contract with Liverpool is set to expire at the end of the next season in 2025.

READ: Spanish football coach ​​Xavi receives offers from Qatar, Saudi