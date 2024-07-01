Spanish football coach ​​Xavi receives offers from Qatar, Saudi

Spanish football coach, Xavi Hernandez, has reportedly received offers from Qatar and Saudi Arabia since his departure from FC Barcelona.

Spanish newspaper SPORT described some of the offers as “very appealing in the sporting and financial aspects”, such as the ones he received from the Qatari and Saudi leagues, without naming the clubs that made the offers.

It added that other clubs have also contacted him, including Milan which is currently planning to substitute its coach Stefano Pioli, and the Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam.

Xavi, the paper explained, has turned down all the offers for personal reasons, preferring to prioritise spending time with his family. It added that any decision he will make about future jobs will be based on his trust in the club and the amount of freedom he will be given to implement his coaching plans.

Read: Brussels refuses to host Belgium’s football match with Israel