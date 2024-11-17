Israeli warplanes target vicinity of 2 churches, hospital in southern Beirut

Israeli warplanes carried out at least 27 air strikes targeting civilian and religious sites in Lebanon on Sunday, state media reported.

An Israeli air strike targeted the vicinity of Our Lady of Salvation Church near Saint George Hospital in the Hadath area of Beirut’s southern suburb, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Another Israeli air strike targeted a 12-story residential building near the Mar Michael Church in the Chiyah neighbourhood of southern Beirut.

Israeli fighter jets also conducted an air strike in Burj al-Barajneh neighbourhood in southern Beirut.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, but the air strikes caused extensive damage to nearby structures.

The attacks came shortly after the Israeli army issued immediate evacuation orders for residents in the targeted areas.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee warned in a statement that the army would act against Hezbollah assets and interests in the targeted areas.

In southern Lebanon, Israeli fighter jets carried out 16 air strikes in several border towns, including Jibchit, Aaba, Deir al-Zahrani, and Bent Jbeil in the Nabatieh district, destroying several homes, according to state media.

An Israeli drone strike targeted a home near St. George’s Church in the town of Jdeida, igniting a fire in the building and causing damage to the church and nearby structures.

Israeli air strikes also targeted two houses in the towns of Tura and Ma’rakah in southern Lebanon.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel’s brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 43,700 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

As the conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, over 3,400 people have been killed and more than 14,400 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region is on the brink of a regional war, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict on 1 October by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.

