Israel forces detain 10 Palestinians in overnight West Bank raids

Israeli forces conducted overnight raids across the Occupied West Bank, detaining at least 10 Palestinians, including former prisoners, reported Wafa news agency.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) and the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, in Bethlehem’s Al-Deheisha Refugee Camp, dozens of residents were interrogated in the field.

In a joint statement, the two organisations described the detentions as part of an ongoing campaign of mass arrests in the West Bank.

Moreover, during the raids, Palestinian detainees and their families suffered threats, physical violence and property destruction by Israeli forces.

The latest arrests have pushed the total number of Palestinians detained since the start of Israel’s ongoing aggression to over 11,700, including Palestinians from both the West Bank and Jerusalem.

During this time, more than 9,392 administrative detention orders have also been issued, including against women and children. These include both new arrests and the renewal of previous orders.

Both organisations called for international intervention and accountability, urging an end to the ongoing human rights abuses by Israeli authorities. The Society’s latest report detailed “detention campaigns carried out since 7 October”, involving “humiliation, brutal beatings, threats against detainees and their families”, as well as the destruction of detainees’ houses and the looting of their property.

