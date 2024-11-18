Israel: general expresses optimism about potential deal with Lebanon

Israeli reservist General Israel Ziv has said that there is a significant possibility of an agreement with Lebanon. Ziv made his claim in an interview with Israeli Channel 12.

“Israel should not insist on anything that affects Lebanon’s sovereignty; we are keen to give Lebanon the maximum opportunity to implement Resolution 1701 successfully,” said the general. “And we expect any agreement to wear down, not immediately but perhaps later, as Hezbollah will strive to return to southern Lebanon and rebuild its infrastructure.”

Ziv confirmed that an agreement with Lebanon should currently be pursued “due to the bleeding there, the sense of frustration and exhaustion, and the state of the country; for all the reasons in the world, this matter must be concluded.” It is difficult, he added, for Israel to dismantle “terrorist” organisations that do not appear to be strong.

In a related context, Channel 12 cited statements from reservist general Eitan Dangot, former coordinator of government activities in the Palestinian territories (COGAT), who said that fighting in Lebanon is very difficult. “There is the ability to monitor the army, and our forces have gone through tough days in Lebanon in terms of the heavy price there,” said Dangot. “In Lebanon, an agreement and a ceasefire must be reached.”

According to i24 News military analyst Yossi Yehoshua, Israel cannot “subdue Hezbollah” and has failed to return settlers to the north. Speaking about the war of attrition that Hezbollah has been waging against Israel for over a year, he admitted the Israeli army’s “inability to win the battle decisively.”

