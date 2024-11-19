Israel expresses concern about Egypt's long-range air-to-air missiles

Concern has been expressed within Israel, reflected in reports in the Hebrew media, regarding the Egyptian Air Force’s acquisition of long-range air-to-air missiles capable of striking targets beyond visual range, Rai Alyoum has reported, citing the Israeli newspaper Nziv.

According to Nziv, the Egyptians have Meteor missiles, which can engage targets beyond visual range (BVR). The site noted that under President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Egypt now has one of the most advanced air-to-air missiles, which have supersonic speed capabilities, a range of over 150 kilometres (the exact distance is classified) and great accuracy.

This type of missile is manufactured in the US, France, Germany, the UK and Spain. The Meteor is produced by the European company MBDA, and designed to provide exceptional capability for striking aerial targets in all weather conditions and at significant distances.

Both the United States and Europe have previously refused to sell such missiles to Egypt so as to maintain Israel’s technological superiority, which Al-Sisi wants to reduce to zero. The Israeli newspaper explained that the acquisition of these missiles by the Egyptian Air Force would alter the balance of air superiority, despite the fact that it does not possess stealth fighters as Israel does.

Egypt and Israel, of course, are bound by a peace treaty. Nevertheless, to ensure Israeli air superiority, Egypt has previously been prohibited from acquiring Meteor missiles and AIM-120 missiles for its French Rafale fighters, while Cairo is negotiating to obtain Typhoon and F-15 fighter aircraft.

READ: UN Rapporteur says Israel is definitely committing genocide in Gaza