Lapid: ‘Government prolonging war due to Netanyahu’s problems, illusions of annexing West Bank’

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid accused the government of unnecessarily prolonging the war due to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political problems and the “illusions” of annexing the West Bank and re-settling the Gaza Strip.

Lapid posted on X on Friday: “The current government is extending the war without reason due to the political issues facing the Prime Minister and the delusions of the far-right wing about annexation and returning to Gaza.”

Lapid is referring to Netanyahu’s avoidance of appearing before court, his pretext of being preoccupied with the war and his denial of responsibility for the failure to prevent the attack launched by Hamas on settlements and military bases on 7 October, 2023.

The Israeli opposition leader continued: “It is time for a political move. It is time for a new regional system.”

The Netanyahu government refuses to stop the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, claiming to continue to achieve its declared goals, most notably eliminating Hamas in the Strip and ensuring that it is unable to launch attacks.

