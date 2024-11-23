Survey: 37 per cent of US Jewish teens sympathise with Hamas

An official opinion survey showed that 42 per cent of Jewish teens in the US believe that the occupation army has committed genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The Jerusalem Post published the results of a survey conducted by Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism, which also showed that 42 per cent of Jews criticise Israel, compared to only seven per cent of their international counterparts.

The survey stated: “These disparities highlight a worrying divergence in how American Jewish teens perceive Israel, influenced by differences in culture, community, and education.”

The survey’s findings cited 37 per cent of Jewish American teens sympathise with Hamas, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The survey has indicated that this number increases when the age group is limited to 14 years old, as 60 per cent of this age group in the US sympathises with Hamas.

The Jerusalem Post report indicated that the rise in opposition to Israel among Jewish American teens is influenced by different cultural, social and educational circumstances.

Even among those with a strong Jewish educational background, six per cent sympathise with Hamas.

At the same time, the report conveyed: “Teens who participated in Jewish camps, day schools, or supplementary schools, or who had personal encounters with Israelis were far less likely to harbour anti-Israel views.”

These findings have angered Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, who remarked: “It is more important than ever to strengthen the bonds between Jewish teens in the diaspora and Israel.”

Read: Israeli settlers, led by extremist Ben-Gvir, storm Hebron’s Ibrahimi Mosque to mark Jewish holiday