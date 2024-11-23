UK hunger striker vows to end UK complicity in Gaza genocide Lizzie Greenwood, a British activist, is on a hunger strike to protest the UK’s role in enabling Israeli war crimes in Gaza. For 27 days now, she has consumed only electrolytes and minimal calories and occasionally 250 calories a day in solidarity with the Palestinians living under siege in Gaza, as aid continues to be blocked. Her hunger strike is a radical act of solidarity, driven by her belief that the UK’s funding and arming of Israel makes it complicit in genocide. Lizzie has tried many other ways to protest up until her hunger strike, leaving her to believe that the only thing she has left to give is her own body, her own life. She refuses to be complicit in the genocide and sees this as her way to force the UK government to confront the truth. Despite the physical toll, including hospitalisation, Lizzie continues, saying: “Whatever I’m going through, it’s nothing compared to what people in Gaza are living through every day.” Her strike highlights not only the urgency of Israel’s war on Gaza but also the power of individual resistance to spark collective change.