Israel has left over 39,000 orphans in Gaza

April 4, 2025 at 3:00 pm

Palestinian residents inspect the destroyed building and collect usable items on the third day of Eid al-Fitr following the Israeli army attacked several areas in the Gaza Strip on April 1, 2025 in Khan Yunis, Gaza [Abed Rahim Khatib - Anadolu Agency]

A new report has revealed that more than 39,000 children in Gaza have lost one or both their parents, as the death toll from Israeli attacks on the Strip has risen to 50,523, with 114,776 others injured since 7 October 2023.

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics stated that Gaza is experiencing the largest orphan crisis in modern history, with tens of thousands of children losing their parents due to the ongoing Israeli assault.

In a statement issued ahead of Palestinian Children’s Day, which is marked tomorrow, the bureau reported that 39,384 children in Gaza have lost one or both parents after 534 days of Israeli attacks on the Strip. Among them, around 17,000 children have been left without both parents, facing life without support or care.

The Israeli occupation army continues its attacks on civilians in Gaza, decimating the enclave and forcibly displacing its over two million residents.

