UAE hosts Israel FM who rejects creation of Palestinian state

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan yesterday received his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa’ar in Abu Dhabi, the official WAM news agency reported, as the occupation state continues its genocidal bombing of Gaza and destruction of the occupied West Bank.

According to WAM, the officials discussed the growing bilateral relations between the two countries and “addressed the latest regional developments and their implications, particularly the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.”

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the priority of working towards a ceasefire and the release of hostages, as well as the importance of avoiding further escalation of the conflict in the region. He affirmed the UAE’s support for all diplomatic efforts aimed at protecting civilians and enhancing the response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

According to WAM, the UAE official also “pointed to the dire humanitarian situation faced by civilians in Gaza, which necessitates exerting every effort to ensure the safe, sustainable and unhindered flow of urgent humanitarian aid.”

He reaffirmed the UAE’s longstanding fraternal and historic stance in support of the Palestinian people, underlining the country’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination.

READ: Israel proposes energy forum for Arab countries who normalise ties

Taking to X after the meeting, Sa’ar wrote: “Honored to meet in Abu Dhabi, for the second time, with UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed […] There are major challenges ahead of us in the Middle East, but there are partners for a better future of cooperation and stability. Thank you to our hosts!”

The right-wing Israeli minister has long opposed the creation of a Palestinian state. In November, when asked about the prospect of a Palestinian state, he replied simply: “In a word: no.”

UAE-Israeli relations have continued to strengthen since the countries signed the Abraham Accords in 2020 normalising ties between the Gulf country and the occupation state.

In January the UAE-based advanced defence technology firm, EDGE, announced plans to invest $10 million for a 30 per cent stake in Israel’s Thirdeye Systems, a company specialising in AI-driven electro-optical solutions for detecting drones and unmanned aerial vehicles.

This comes as Israel continues its genocidal bombing campaign in Gaza, where it has killed more than 50,750 Palestinians and injured over 115,400 more, and forcibly displaced the enclave’s entire population, while razing homes, schools and medical facilities. Since January it has also turned its attention to the occupied West Bank, where it has razed roads, demolished homes and displaced tens of thousands of Palestinians.