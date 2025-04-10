Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Total US tariffs on Chinese imports now at 145%: White House official

April 10, 2025 at 6:33 pm

In this photo illustration portraits of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are displayed on computer screen as US flag is seen in Ankara, Turkiye on April 10, 2025. [Dilara İrem Sancar - Anadolu Agency]

In this photo illustration portraits of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are displayed on computer screen as US flag is seen in Ankara, Turkiye on April 10, 2025. [Dilara İrem Sancar – Anadolu Agency]

US tariffs on Chinese imports now total 145% after President Donald Trump dramatically increased import duties this week, a White House official confirmed Thursday, Anadolu reports.

Trump said Wednesday that Chinese imports would now be subject to a 125% reciprocal tariff, but that did not include a 20% tariff related to fentanyl that he had previously imposed earlier this year.

“When POTUS and we were talking about 125%, that only referred to the total reciprocal tariff. The fentanyl tariffs of 20% tack onto those,” a White House official told Anadolu, referring to Trump by an acronym.

Markets soared Wednesday as Trump granted dozens of nations a 90-day reprieve from tariffs above his 10% baseline that were supposed to go into effect that day. But fears that the US and China, the world’s top two economies, are slipping into an intensifying trade war brought markets lower Thursday.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down more than 4.6% while the Dow dipped over 3% in morning trading.

READ: Trump’s tariffs should push Indonesia closer to the Middle East

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending