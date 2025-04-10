Total US tariffs on Chinese imports now at 145%: White House official

US tariffs on Chinese imports now total 145% after President Donald Trump dramatically increased import duties this week, a White House official confirmed Thursday, Anadolu reports.

Trump said Wednesday that Chinese imports would now be subject to a 125% reciprocal tariff, but that did not include a 20% tariff related to fentanyl that he had previously imposed earlier this year.

“When POTUS and we were talking about 125%, that only referred to the total reciprocal tariff. The fentanyl tariffs of 20% tack onto those,” a White House official told Anadolu, referring to Trump by an acronym.

Markets soared Wednesday as Trump granted dozens of nations a 90-day reprieve from tariffs above his 10% baseline that were supposed to go into effect that day. But fears that the US and China, the world’s top two economies, are slipping into an intensifying trade war brought markets lower Thursday.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down more than 4.6% while the Dow dipped over 3% in morning trading.

