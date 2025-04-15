Hundreds more illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on 3rd day of Passover

Hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers forced their way into Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday, marking the third day of the Jewish religious holiday of Passover, a Palestinian official has reported.

The official from the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said that at least 1,220 illegal settlers have entered the flashpoint site under the protection of Israeli police since this morning. Witnesses said that the settlers entered through Al-Mugharbah Gate area, to the west of the Qibli Mosque.

Around 1,149 illegal settlers entered the complex on Monday, as did 494 others on Sunday to mark the week-long holiday. Passover commemorates the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt during the time of Prophet Moses, and is considered to be one of the most important holidays on the Jewish religious calendar.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, illegal settlers raided the mosque 21 times last month, when Muslims celebrated the holy month of Ramadan. Figures released by the Jerusalem governor showed that 13,064 illegal settlers stormed the mosque in the first quarter of 2025.

Since 2003, Israel has allowed illegal settlers into the flashpoint compound almost on a daily basis, with the exception of Fridays and Saturdays.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the “Temple Mount” and claim that it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community under international law.

