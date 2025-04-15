Israel spy agency chief to resign despite court order to ‘stay in power’

The head of Israel’s spy agency Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, intends to resign in the coming weeks despite a Supreme Court ruling requiring him to remain in his position, Israeli media reported yesterday.

A report broadcast by Israel’s Channel 12 said Bar has informed several people close to him in recent days of his intention to resign, believing the ongoing crisis surrounding his position is causing significant harm to the sensitive security agency’s work.

Last month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Bar from his position citing “confidence issues”, however, last week, the Supreme Court intervened and issued a temporary injunction requiring Bar to continue in his position, giving the government and the attorney general until 20 April to resolve the resulting legal crisis.

Bar is expected to submit a formal memorandum to the court next week detailing his resignation and the date by which he intends to leave office.

Opponents of Netanyahu’s decision point to suspicions of a conflict of interest, as the agency is investigating several close associates of Netanyahu who are accused of working for Qatar while serving in his office.

Political analysts also accuse Netanyahu of trying to hold Bar responsible for the failure of the security services to prevent the events of 7 October 2023, while he attempts to evade personal responsibility for the security lapse.

