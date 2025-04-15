Sandstorm sweeps Iraq, hospitalises over 3,700 people

A sandstorm has swept Iraq and hospitalised more than 3,700 people with respiratory problems, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“At least 3,747 people have so far been admitted to hospitals in Baghdad and other provinces since Monday,” Ministry spokesman, Saif Al-Badr, told the state news agency, INA.

He said the highest number of cases was reported in Baghdad, with at least 1,014 people admitted to hospitals, and Al-Muthanna with 874 cases in southern Iraq.

The spokesman said most of the cases were recovered and were discharged.

No deaths were reported in the sandstorm.

“We have not faced any problems in providing medicines, medical supplies or oxygen,” Badr said.

Sandstorms are common in Iraq, but experts believe they are becoming more frequent due to climate change.

According to the United Nations Global Environment Outlook, Iraq is the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change.

