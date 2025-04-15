US government's case against Mahmoud Khalil lacks solid evidence, relies on tabloid sources: Report

Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University student and Palestinian activist facing deportation following his arrest on campus, has submitted evidence challenging the US government’s allegations, according to an NBC report.

In the deportation case against Khalil, the government submitted extensive documents, but his legal team responded with evidence such as his residency application, media coverage and work history, while highlighting flaws in the government’s claims, including reliance on unverified tabloid sources and conflicting timelines, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Trump administration, which has targeted politically active international students, has made shifting allegations against Khalil, including claims he lied on his residency application, a charge that could lead to deportation.

Government officials accused Khalil of engaging in “activities aligned with Hamas”, claiming his activism made Jewish students feel unsafe and that his presence “would have serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States”, though no evidence was provided.

A US immigration judge ruled last week that Khalil can be deported under a rarely used federal law, at the discretion of Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

Khalil’s attorney submitted evidence, including a CNN article, to refute allegations of anti-Semitism, citing his statement that Palestinian and Jewish liberation are linked and anti-Semitism has no place in his movement.

Rubio’s memo, the government’s main evidence, argued that while Khalil’s actions may be lawful, letting Khalil stay would undermine efforts to combat anti-Semitism and protect Jewish students from harassment and violence.

The government’s case includes Khalil’s March 2024 residency application, which lists his past role at the British Embassy in Beirut. It alleged he omitted continued employment beyond 2022, citing a profile for the 2025 Society for International Development conference that mistakenly stated he still works for the organisation.

The British government, however, confirmed he had not worked there for more than two years. Khalil’s contract ended in December 2022, and the Society for International Development said he would not attend the 2025 conference, despite participating in 2020.

The government accused Khalil of failing to disclose his 2023 role as a “political affairs officer” at United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, (UNRWA) and involvement with Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD), citing his LinkedIn profile and articles.

UNRWA confirmed Khalil completed a six-month unpaid internship, not a staff position, and there is no “Political Affairs Officer” title at the agency. Khalil’s legal team submitted evidence, including letters from UNRWA and Columbia University, confirming his internship and academic credits.

The government used articles from the New York Post, Times of India and the Washington Free Beacon newspapers to claim Khalil omitted his involvement with CUAD in his residency application. The articles were published after his application submission. A March 2025 New York Post article accused Khalil of leading CUAD.

Khalil served as a negotiator and spokesperson for Columbia student protesters, including CUAD, within a larger coalition of groups, and his attorney countered that CUAD is a coalition, not an organisation with individual membership, making the allegations baseless.

The judge gave Khalil until 23 April to file an appeal. If he fails to meet the deadline, reports indicate that a removal order by the judge would be issued to deport him to Syria or Algeria.

