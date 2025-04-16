Houthis report more than 12 new US strikes on northern Yemen

US warplanes carried out more than 12 air strikes on Yemen’s northern provinces of Sanaa and Al-Jawf late Wednesday, according to Houthi-run media, Anadolu news reported.

“The American aggression launched 12 air strikes on the Al-Hafa area in Al-Sabeen District of the capital, Sanaa.” Al-Masirah TV wrote on X.

The broadcaster reported strikes on the Al-Hazm district in Al-Jawf province.

No casualties or damages were reported and Washington has not commented on the attacks.

US air strikes have killed at least 124 civilians since 15 March, and injured 256, mostly children and women, based on Houthi data monitored by Anadolu. The casualties exclude losses for the group’s fighters.

US President Donald Trump said last month he had ordered “decisive and powerful military action” against the Houthis and later threatened to “completely annihilate them.”

The Houthis have targeted ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where 51,000 victims have been killed in a brutal Israeli assault for more than 18 months.​​​​​​​

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, but resumed them after Israel renewed air strikes on Gaza last month.

