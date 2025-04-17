German police arrest university students showing solidarity with Palestine

German police yesterday arrested students during a demonstration supporting Palestine at Humboldt University in Berlin.

According to a report by Anadolu, a group of students entered the university building housing the Emil Fischer lecture hall to protest against Israel’s attacks on Gaza and the Berlin state government’s plans to deport four pro-Palestinian activists.

They hung banners on the building’s windows with messages such as: “You are complicit in genocide”, “There is only one state, Palestine 48”, and “Intifada until victory”.

Outside the building, around 20 people gathered in solidarity with the demonstrators inside, chanting slogans including “Free Palestine”, “Boycott Israel”, “No borders, no deportations”, “Germany is a fascist state”, and “Resistance is a right under international law”.

The university administration requested the students vacate the building, but they barricaded the doors and erected makeshift barriers.

Police forces intervened with heightened security measures, arresting at least five demonstrators outside the building.

Using a breaching tool, police opened the sealed doors, removed the banners from the windows, evacuated the premises and detained the protesters in the courtyard.

Among those arrested were individuals wearing vests labelled “Press”.

Police spokesperson Martin Helweg told reporters at the scene that officers had forcibly entered the building.

Helweg added that around 90 protesters were removed from the premises and would be investigated on charges of “trespassing” and “property damage”.

He stated that those detained would be released after identity checks, provided there were no further charges against them.

With full backing from the United States, Israel has been committing acts of genocide in Gaza since 7 October 2023, resulting in over 167,000 Palestinian casualties, mostly women and children, and more than 11,000 missing persons.

Since the resumption of its assault on Gaza on 18 March, Israel has killed 1,652 Palestinians and injured 4,391 others, the majority of whom are also women and children, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health yesterday.

