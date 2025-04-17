Political will 'crucial' to develop consensual roadmap in Libya: UN

The UN Secretary-General’s special representative for Libya warned about the “volatile” security situation in Libya, and encouraged a political will to resolve the crisis, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Political will for compromise is crucial to develop a consensual roadmap resolving Libya’s political crisis and completing the transition.

“Elections must be integrated into a comprehensive political framework promoting state-building by unifying and strengthening institutions,” Hanna Tetteh said at a Security Council meeting.

Tetteh, who is head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), said Libya’s political crises are due to competition for economic resources.

“The 2020 ceasefire agreement is largely holding but the security situation remains volatile. Amid continued military build-up and hostile competition over territorial control among Western armed groups, recent armed mobilisations in and around Tripoli have renewed concerns about a potential outbreak of violence in the capital,” she said.

Tetteh said the situation will remain “fragile” until there is a political will to unify security and military forces under a shared vision.

To enhance communication and information sharing, the security and military authorities from eastern and western Libya have established joint border security centres in Tripoli and will soon do the same in Benghazi, she said.

Stressing the support of regional and international partners is “crucial” to the success of any political agreement, Tetteh said she visited Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia and Turkiye in March to highlight UNSMIL’s efforts.

“Every day, ordinary Libyans face recurring crises, whether economic, security or political,” she said, as she urged the international community to collaborate on a “unified plan” to support a democratic state that addresses the Libyan people’s fundamental needs and fosters economic growth.

Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011, when long-time ruler, Muammar Gaddafi, was ousted after four decades in power.

