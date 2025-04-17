Sudan Army says at least 62 civilians killed in RSF shelling in Darfur

At least 62 Sudanese civilians were killed and 75 others were wounded in artillery shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Al-Fashir, the capital city of North Darfur State in western Sudan, the army said on Thursday. Seventeen women and 15 children were among the victims in the “indiscriminate” shelling that targeted the city yesterday.

According to the Sudanese Army, its troops responded to the RSF attacks on the city, killing 70 rebels, wounding dozens and destroying 15 combat vehicles and two fuel tankers. There was no immediate comment from the militia on the army statement.

Al-Fashir has seen deadly clashes between the army and the RSF since May 2024, despite international warnings over the risks of fighting in the city, which serves as a hub for humanitarian operations in all five Darfur states.

Earlier this week, the RSF claimed to have seized control of the Zamzam refugee camp in Al-Fashir after clashes with army forces. At least 400 civilians were killed and nearly 400,000 displaced due to the fighting, said the UN.

The RSF has been fighting the Sudanese army for control of the country since 15 April 2023. More than 20,000 people have been killed and 15 million displaced one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US scholars, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

In recent weeks, the RSF has lost significant territory across Sudan to government forces.

