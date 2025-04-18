Israeli air strike kills members of displaced Palestinian family in Khan Younis

An Israeli airstrike on Friday 18 April, targeted tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, killing several members of the Abu Akar family, including children.

The strike destroyed the makeshift shelter, rendering it uninhabitable.

Earlier in the day, at least 25 Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting residential areas across the northern and southern Gaza Strip, including two major attacks that killed two entire families, according to Palestinian medical sources.

More than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

