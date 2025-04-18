UN: One in ten bombs dropped on Gaza Strip failed to explode

Recent UN data revealed that one in ten bombs dropped by Israeli army forces on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war on 7 October 2023 has failed to explode, posing ongoing threats to the Palestinians lives there, especially given the high population density and the return of some families to destroyed areas.

According to the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), these unexploded bombs cause tragic accidents.

At least 23 people have been killed and 162 others injured, most of them civilians, due to the explosion of these munitions while residents were in their homes or trying to clear the rubble.

Humanitarian relief officials have indicated that international efforts to remove the unexploded bombs during periods of calm face significant obstacles from the Israeli authorities, who obstruct the entry of specialised teams and necessary equipment into the Gaza Strip.

Experts warn that leaving the unexploded ordnance untreated will increase the number of casualties in the future, complicate reconstruction efforts, and exacerbate the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

