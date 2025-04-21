Iran parliament official says nuclear program achievements a 'red line'

Iran’s nuclear program achievements are a “red line” in talks with the United States, a senior official in the Iranian parliament has said.

Ebrahim Rezaei, a spokesperson for Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said Sunday the contradictions observed between US officials in recent days “continue to raise doubts about Washington’s true determination” to reach an agreement on Iran’s nuclear program.

“Iran’s position is clear: it will not back down from uranium enrichment, and the achievements of its nuclear program are a red line,” the Iranian official said.

Rezaei described the atmosphere in the second round of negotiations as “positive and moving forward,” adding that it was agreed to start technical talks soon, which means that negotiators will not stop and will continue to make progress.

However, he noted that it is still too early to make a final assessment of the talks or predict their results, adding that Tehran remains seriously sceptical of the Americans’ ideas and intentions, and of their willingness to reach an agreement.

READ: UN nuclear watchdog says it should be involved in Iran, US nuclear talks