Israel FM threatens France with 'unilateral response' over Palestine statehood plans

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has criticised France’s possible recognition of a Palestinian State as a “grave mistake”, to which Tel Aviv will respond “unilaterally”.

This came after French President Emmanuel Macron said last week that his country might recognise a Palestinian state in June.

In an interview with The Telegraph newspaper, Sa’ar claimed that by recognising a Palestinian state, Paris will lose its regional influence and harm its standing.

Sa’ar affirmed his government’s commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, noting that “if this can be achieved through diplomatic means, it is acceptable”.

Israeli officials have slammed Macron’s announcement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying Macron was making a “grave mistake”.

“We will not accept sermons about establishing a Palestinian state from those who oppose granting independence to Corsica, New Caledonia, and other regions whose independence would not pose a threat to France” he added.

