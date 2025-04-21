Israel occupation forces demolish homes in Hebron and Ramallah 

Israeli occupation forces, on Monday morning, demolished a residential building in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, along with two homes in the town of Ni’lin, west of Ramallah. The demolitions come as part of a continued escalation in the destruction of Palestinian property across the occupied West Bank.

According to local sources, an Israeli military unit raided Beit Ummar and began demolishing a multi-storey residential building under the pretext of lacking a construction permit. This justification is frequently used by Israeli authorities to demolish Palestinian homes, despite the severe restrictions placed on obtaining permits in areas classified as “C”.

Activist and media coordinator Mohammad Awad stated that the demolished building, which was still under construction, had seven floors, each measuring 210 square meters. The property belonged to the family of Mohammad Issa Hussein Alqam and was situated in the Wadi al-Wahadin area, south of Beit Ummar, directly across from the Karmei Tzur Israeli settlement, which was built on Palestinian land.

Awad added that Israeli authorities had issued a demolition order for the building two months ago and gave the owner a 60-day deadline. However, the demolition was carried out before the deadline had passed. He also noted that ten other homes in the same area are at risk of demolition on similar grounds, near Karmei Tzur.

In a separate incident in the town of Ni’lin, Israeli forces, accompanied by military bulldozers, demolished two homes belonging to members of the Surour family, displacing four households without offering alternative housing or support.

These demolition activities form part of a systematic policy targeting the Palestinian presence in the West Bank. According to data released by the Palestinian Information Centre (Mo3ta), Israeli forces have carried out over 5,939 demolitions and acts of destruction against Palestinian homes and structures in the West Bank since 7 October 2023. This represents a significant escalation, underscoring the scale of the ongoing aggression against both land and population.

