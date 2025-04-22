Middle East Monitor
Egypt condemns Israeli settler calls to blow up Al-Aqsa Mosque

April 22, 2025 at 10:06 am

A view of Dome of Rock at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on March 07, 2025. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]

Egypt yesterday issued a strong condemnation of calls by Israeli settler groups to bomb the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, Egypt emphasised its complete rejection of the provocative calls and “extremist and inflammatory rhetoric”.

Cairo emphasised the need to halt the serious violations within the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and warned against any attacks on Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Egypt called on the international community to take immediate action to halt Israeli violations and provocations, put an end to its actions that violate international law, and prevent the further deterioration of security and stability in the Middle East.

