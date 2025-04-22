Egypt condemns Israeli settler calls to blow up Al-Aqsa Mosque

Egypt yesterday issued a strong condemnation of calls by Israeli settler groups to bomb the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, Egypt emphasised its complete rejection of the provocative calls and “extremist and inflammatory rhetoric”.

Cairo emphasised the need to halt the serious violations within the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and warned against any attacks on Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Egypt called on the international community to take immediate action to halt Israeli violations and provocations, put an end to its actions that violate international law, and prevent the further deterioration of security and stability in the Middle East.

