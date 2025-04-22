Opposition leader says Israel in ‘turmoil’, calls for calm

Leader of the opposition Yisrael Beiteinu Party, Avigdor Lieberman, yesterday warned that the country is in a state of “turmoil”, saying it must not reach the level of a “political assassination”.

Lieberman spoke to the local 103 FM radio station about what he described as a state of frenzy on social media.

“The rhetoric is violent, and everything we have seen in the past year is disturbing, and it must not rise to the level of a political assassination. I hope we will all learn lessons from the past, and that is why I am more optimistic” he said.

On Sunday, opposition leader Yair Lapid and Democratic Party leader Yair Golan warned of “political assassinations” and accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of inciting violence.

Lieberman told 103 FM: “What is certain is that anyone who follows the discourse in the media and social media networks does not need any intelligence material. We are at a boiling point, and we must all calm down.”

Lieberman criticised Netanyahu, saying he refuses to shoulder responsibility for the events of 7 October 2023, has not resigned, and has not formed a government commission of inquiry.

He also accused Netanyahu of preventing an agreement to return Israeli captives in Gaza, adding that his only excuse is that “he wants to survive politically”.

“He is doing this solely for coalition motives. Hamas must be eliminated, but Netanyahu has failed for more than a year and a half to eliminate it. All he cares about is his political survival,” Lieberman added.

