Protests outside US embassy in Jakarta demanding end to war on Gaza

Around 3,000 people attended a protest outside the US embassy in the Indonesian capital Jakarta demanding an end to the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

The protesters held signs reading “We support Gaza”, “Stop bombing Gaza”, and “Free Palestine.” They also expressed their condemnation of the unlimited US support for Israel, which they consider a major factor in the continued violence and suffering in the Palestinian territories.

During the march, the demonstrators stressed that the Palestinian cause is not merely a political issue, but rather a humanitarian one that must receive major international solidarity in order to end the ongoing war, lift the siege on Gaza, and end the Israeli occupation.

The organisers of the march called on the Indonesian government to intensify its diplomatic efforts on the international stage and to press for justice for the Palestinian people.

