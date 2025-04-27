Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Gaza death toll surges to over 52,200 as Israel continues its genocidal war

April 27, 2025 at 12:38 pm

Relatives of the Palestinians, including children, who died as a result of the Israeli strikes targeting displaced people's tents in the Al-Mawasi area mourn as the dead bodies were taken from the Nasser Hospital for burial in Khan Yunis, Gaza on April 27, 2025. [Abed Rahim Khatib - Anadolu Agency]

Relatives of the Palestinians, including children, who died as a result of the Israeli strikes targeting displaced people’s tents in the Al-Mawasi area mourn as the dead bodies were taken from the Nasser Hospital for burial in Khan Yunis, Gaza on April 27, 2025. [Abed Rahim Khatib – Anadolu Agency]

At least 52,243 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement said that 51 people were killed in Israeli attacks in the enclave in the last 24 hours, while 115 others were injured, taking the number of injuries to 117,639 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The ministry said that the names of 697 people have also been added to the registry after their data had been completed and approved.

The Israeli army resumed its assaults on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 2,151 people and injured 5,598 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: UNRWA warns of disease outbreaks due to waste accumulation in Gaza

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending