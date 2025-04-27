Gaza death toll surges to over 52,200 as Israel continues its genocidal war

At least 52,243 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement said that 51 people were killed in Israeli attacks in the enclave in the last 24 hours, while 115 others were injured, taking the number of injuries to 117,639 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The ministry said that the names of 697 people have also been added to the registry after their data had been completed and approved.

The Israeli army resumed its assaults on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 2,151 people and injured 5,598 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

