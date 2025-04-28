Al-Azhar condemns fatal stabbing of Muslim worshipper in France

Al-Azhar, the top Sunni Islamic scholarly institution in Egypt, yesterday condemned the fatal stabbing of a Muslim worshipper inside a mosque in the village of La Grand-Combe in the Gard region of southern France.

In a statement, Al-Azhar warned of the escalating activities of “white supremacist” groups in Europe and America, adding that these groups hide behind false and malicious slogans such as “white race” and “white nationalism” to justify their heinous crimes against Muslims.

It also stressed the need to adopt a global security strategy to address this terrorist trend and halt its threats and crimes, which endanger the lives of Muslims and lead to death and destruction.

It offered its sincere condolences to the victim’s family.

A Muslim worshipper was fatally stabbed inside a mosque in southern France in an attack linked to Islamophobic motives, sparking national outrage. Here’s a look at what happened — and the reactions it drew pic.twitter.com/TOGgZXK7oj — TRT World (@trtworld) April 27, 2025

On Friday, a man entered a mosque pretending to be interested in Islam and asked how to pray. When a Muslim worshipper tried to teach him, the man stabbed him 40 times while he was in sujood – prostrating. The attacker filmed the events as they happened and was insulting Islam and God as he carried out the Isamophobic attack.

