Al-Azhar condemns fatal stabbing of Muslim worshipper in France

April 28, 2025 at 9:57 am

Demonstrators gather to denounce Islamophobia and honor the memory of a Muslim man, killed in a mosque attack in the Gard region, at Place de la Republique in Paris, France on April 27, 2025. [Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed - Anadolu Agency]

Demonstrators gather to denounce Islamophobia and honor the memory of a Muslim man, killed in a mosque attack in the Gard region, at Place de la Republique in Paris, France on April 27, 2025. [Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed – Anadolu Agency]

Al-Azhar, the top Sunni Islamic scholarly institution in Egypt, yesterday condemned the fatal stabbing of a Muslim worshipper inside a mosque in the village of La Grand-Combe in the Gard region of southern France.

In a statement, Al-Azhar warned of the escalating activities of “white supremacist” groups in Europe and America, adding that these groups hide behind false and malicious slogans such as “white race” and “white nationalism” to justify their heinous crimes against Muslims.

It also stressed the need to adopt a global security strategy to address this terrorist trend and halt its threats and crimes, which endanger the lives of Muslims and lead to death and destruction.

It offered its sincere condolences to the victim’s family.

On Friday, a man entered a mosque pretending to be interested in Islam and asked how to pray. When a Muslim worshipper tried to teach him, the man stabbed him 40 times while he was in sujood – prostrating. The attacker filmed the events as they happened and was insulting Islam and God as he carried out the Isamophobic attack.

