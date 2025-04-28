Biden adviser predicts Trump will sign Iran deal similar to Obama’s agreement

Former US National Security Adviser during the Biden administration, Jake Sullivan, told the ABC network yesterday that if Donald Trump signs a nuclear agreement with Iran, it will have similar features to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed by President Barack Obama.

Sullivan remarked that Iran was at its weakest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution as a result of the damage caused to Hezbollah and Iran’s air defence systems by Israeli strikes. “So, the conditions were ripe for diplomacy and for a deal. And I think there is a possibility that they could get a deal,” he added.

Speaking about the potential features of such an agreement, he said the terms of such a deal would not be much different from the agreement reached by President Obama and Secretary of State Kerry, which President Trump later criticised.

“I will find it very interesting to see a lot of the critics of that deal come out in support of what Trump produces,” he added.

Sullivan’s remarks came after the third round of talks between Iran, the United States, and the Arab League, which took place in Oman on Saturday and lasted about six hours. At the end of the discussions, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is “hopeful but cautious” about coming to an agreement.

