Houthis demand immediate surrender of Starlink devices in Yemen

Houthi authorities in Yemen have ordered residents in areas under their control to immediately surrender any Starlink satellite internet equipment to the nearest telecommunications office.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in Sanaa issued a statement yesterday outlining the directive, specifying that devices must be handed over to the Public Telecommunications Corporation (PTC). It warned that failure to comply will prompt a coordinated campaign with security forces to confiscate unauthorised equipment, with penalties imposed on individuals found selling, distributing, or possessing these banned devices.

The ongoing war in Yemen, now in its tenth year, has significantly impacted the country’s communications sector, with internet users frequently complaining about poor service, both in Aden — where the internationally recognised government is based — and in Sanaa.

In September, Yemen became the first Middle Eastern country to launch Starlink services, a development welcomed by many due to the country’s unreliable local networks. Elon Musk, the owner of the service, confirmed Starlink’s official availability in Yemen. However, the Houthis criticised the service, labelling it a “direct threat to national security” and a violation of Yemen’s sovereignty. They accused the United States of using Starlink as a tool in its “war on Yemen” and cautioned citizens against using it.

A senior Yemeni official acknowledged Starlink’s large-scale service usage, noting that many individuals are eager to obtain communication terminals to bypass slow and heavily monitored local internet services.

READ: Houthis shot down at least 7 multi-million-dollar drones in 6 weeks: Report