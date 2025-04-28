Israel shuns ICJ hearings on its humanitarian obligations towards Palestinians

Israel today accused the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of “anti-Semitism”, saying it will not attend hearings about its obligations to ensure and facilitate urgently needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in the occupied territories.

“UN has become a rotten, anti-Israel, and anti-Semitic body,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said in a statement.

“At this very moment, the International Court of Justice is beginning deliberations in another shameful proceeding against Israel,” he said.

Public hearings started today at the ICJ in The Hague to examine Israel’s obligations in connection with its activities in the occupied Palestinian territory.

At the hearings, the UN said that no humanitarian aid or commercial goods have been allowed into Gaza since 2 March, having “devastating humanitarian consequences” in the enclave.

Israel has closed Gaza’s border crossings to food, medical supplies and humanitarian aid since 2 March, triggering a deepening humanitarian disaster, according to reports from government bodies, human rights groups and international agencies.

In October 2024, the Israeli Knesset passed two laws banning the operations of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in Israel and areas under its occupation and prohibiting Israeli authorities from having any contact with the agency. The laws took effect on 30 January.

Established in 1949, UNRWA has served as a critical lifeline for Palestinian refugees, supporting nearly 5.9 million people across Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

The Israeli occupation army resumed its assault on Gaza on 18 March, shattering a 19 January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Israel has killed more than 52,200 Palestinians in the enclave since October 2023, most of them women and children.

