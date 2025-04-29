ICC judges order prosecutor to keep arrest warrant requests confidential in Gaza probes

Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) have instructed Prosecutor Karim Khan to keep future applications for arrest warrants confidential in relation to the court’s investigations into the situation in Palestine, including alleged crimes committed in Gaza.

According to the Guardian, the decision was taken following concerns that the prosecutor’s previous public statements about ongoing investigations and possible arrest warrants — particularly those involving Israeli officials — deviated from the court’s usual practice and may have placed undue pressure on the judicial process.

Earlier, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Gallant on suspicion of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the conflict in Gaza. The court is reportedly considering further warrants for other Israeli officials, although no names have been officially released.

It is unclear which Western nations will upload the ICC’s warrants, with Hungary announcing that it is withdrawing from the global governing body during Netanyahu’s visit earlier this month.

READ: Short of supplies, Gaza’s vital community kitchens may soon shut, halt free meals